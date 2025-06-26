Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Rising Football Star Camilo Nuin Dies During Surgery

Camilo Nuin, an 18-year-old footballer from San Telmo, passed away during knee surgery meant to treat meniscal and cruciate ligament injuries. San Telmo and football organizations expressed their condolences. The cause of death remains undisclosed as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Updated: 26-06-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 04:40 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Camilo Nuin, a promising 18-year-old player for Argentina's second-division club San Telmo, has died while undergoing a knee surgery on Wednesday. The procedure aimed at addressing meniscal and cruciate ligament injuries, standard for athletes, took an unforeseen turn with fatal consequences.

The club expressed deep sorrow over the young athlete's passing on its official X account, announcing a temporary closure as a sign of mourning and extending support to Nuin's family, friends, and teammates. However, further details concerning the cause of Nuin's death remain under wraps as investigations are underway.

Nuin had joined San Telmo in 2022, bringing his talent as a left-footed midfielder from the esteemed youth academies of Boca Juniors and Independiente. The Argentine Football Association and other football organizations have conveyed heartfelt condolences to Nuin's grieving family, underscoring the profound impact of his untimely death on the football community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

