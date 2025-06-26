Left Menu

Monterrey's Dominant Victory Propels Them to Club World Cup Knockouts

Monterrey secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup with an impressive 4-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds. Stunning goals from Nelson Deossa, German Berterame, and Jesus Corona ensured they finished second in Group E, setting up a match against Borussia Dortmund.

Updated: 26-06-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 08:38 IST
Monterrey secured their spot in the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl, clinching second place in Group E.

Key goals from Nelson Deossa, German Berterame, and Jesus Corona marked an assertive triumph, as they swiftly took control with three goals within eight minutes of the first half.

The result, paired with Inter Milan's success over River Plate, sets Monterrey up for a last 16 encounter with Borussia Dortmund in Atlanta.

