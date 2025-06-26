Monterrey's Dominant Victory Propels Them to Club World Cup Knockouts

Monterrey secured their spot in the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl, clinching second place in Group E.

Key goals from Nelson Deossa, German Berterame, and Jesus Corona marked an assertive triumph, as they swiftly took control with three goals within eight minutes of the first half.

The result, paired with Inter Milan's success over River Plate, sets Monterrey up for a last 16 encounter with Borussia Dortmund in Atlanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)