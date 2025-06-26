Fluminense's Stalwart Defense Secures Knockout Spot at Club World Cup

Fluminense's resolute defense ensured a 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, enabling the Brazilian club to proceed to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup. The match, which demanded a victory from Sundowns, saw Fluminense holding their ground despite Sundowns' dominance in ball possession.

In an intense second half, Fluminense's Germán Cano narrowly missed scoring, hitting the post in the 58th minute. The game's outcome was sufficient for Fluminense to secure their place in the next round, where they are set to face Inter Milan.

Fluminense's achievement joins fellow Brazilian teams Palmeiras, Botafogo, and Flamengo in advancing to the round of 16. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso acknowledged the progress made, despite not securing a win, as Fluminense defender Ignacio celebrated fulfilling their objective to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)