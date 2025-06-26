Inter Milan Secures Victory Against River Plate to Advance in Club World Cup
Inter Milan advances to the second round of the Club World Cup after defeating River Plate 2-0. Goals by Francesco Pio Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni secured the victory. River Plate's Lucas Martínez Quarta received a red card, impacting the match significantly. Inter Milan tops Group E with seven points.
In a thrilling encounter at the Club World Cup, Inter Milan emerged victorious over River Plate with a 2-0 scoreline, securing their progression to the second round. Striker Francesco Pio Esposito delivered a crucial goal in the 72nd minute, capitalizing on a numerical advantage after River Plate's Lucas Martínez Quarta was sent off.
Moments before the dismissal, River Plate nearly seized the lead when Manuel Lanzini's cross found Facundo Colidio, but it was thwarted by goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Alessandro Bastoni wrapped up the win for Inter with a brilliant left-footed strike in stoppage time.
Inter Milan concluded at the pinnacle of Group E standings with seven points. Their next challenge is against Fluminense in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Monterrey finished second in the group and is set to face Borussia Dortmund.
