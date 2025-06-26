Left Menu

Monterrey Thrashes Urawa to Reach Club World Cup Knockouts

Monterrey secured a place in the Club World Cup knockout stages with a 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds. Key goals from Nelson Deossa, Jesus Corona, and German Berterame highlighted the win, setting up a meeting with Borussia Dortmund. The triumph coincided with Monterrey's 80th-anniversary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:58 IST
Monterrey Thrashes Urawa to Reach Club World Cup Knockouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Monterrey has advanced to the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup following a decisive 4-0 victory against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl. This win secured Monterrey's second-place standing in Group E, setting them up for a round of 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The explosive charge to victory was fueled by three goals within an eight-minute stretch in the first half. The opening salvo came from Nelson Deossa, whose stunning 35-yard strike was quickly followed by a precise finish by German Berterame. Jesus Corona added a spectacular third goal to solidify their advantage.

With the triumph occurring just before their 80th anniversary, Monterrey's coach, Domenec Torrent, expressed his joy about moving forward in the tournament with a clean sheet, stressing the significance of the win. This achievement sets the stage for their next face-off against Dortmund in Atlanta on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

