India's Historic Win at Lord's: A New Chapter in Mixed Disability Cricket

India's Mixed Disability Team secured a dramatic two-wicket victory over England in the first-ever international Disability match at Lord's. This victory marks a tribute to India's 1983 World Cup triumph at the same venue. The team is now 2-1 down in the series with four matches remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST
India and England's Mixed Disability Teams (Photo: DCCI).
In a landmark event, India's Mixed Disability Team clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory against England at the hallowed ground of Lord's. This match was particularly momentous, being the first-ever international Disability match hosted at the iconic venue, also known as the 'Home of Cricket.'

Significantly, the victory coincides with the 42nd anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup win, a fact not lost on the team as they dedicated their triumph to Kapil Dev and his legendary squad. General Secretary of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India, Ravi Chauhan, made a point to highlight the emotional tribute.

Both teams observed a moment of mourning for former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi by wearing black armbands. The match was a key feature of Cricket Disability Day, celebrated on World Mixed Disability Day, making it the largest disability cricket showcase ever held. Despite trailing 2-1 in the series after initial losses, India showed resilience with standout performances from seamer Vivek Kumar and captain Ravindra Sante, clinching a dramatic win with Sai Akash leading the chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

