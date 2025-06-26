India's Historic Win at Lord's: A New Chapter in Mixed Disability Cricket

In a landmark event, India's Mixed Disability Team clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory against England at the hallowed ground of Lord's. This match was particularly momentous, being the first-ever international Disability match hosted at the iconic venue, also known as the 'Home of Cricket.'

Significantly, the victory coincides with the 42nd anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup win, a fact not lost on the team as they dedicated their triumph to Kapil Dev and his legendary squad. General Secretary of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India, Ravi Chauhan, made a point to highlight the emotional tribute.

Both teams observed a moment of mourning for former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi by wearing black armbands. The match was a key feature of Cricket Disability Day, celebrated on World Mixed Disability Day, making it the largest disability cricket showcase ever held. Despite trailing 2-1 in the series after initial losses, India showed resilience with standout performances from seamer Vivek Kumar and captain Ravindra Sante, clinching a dramatic win with Sai Akash leading the chase.

