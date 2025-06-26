India's Young Badminton Stars Gear Up for Asian Junior Championships

Rising star Tanvi Sharma has been selected for India's 19-member squad headed to the prestigious Badminton Asian Junior Championships in Solo, Indonesia, from July 18-27. This promising athlete recently clinched a gold medal in the Badminton Asia women's team championship.

The championships will see junior world No. 1 men's doubles pair, Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gibburu, as pivotal players in India's pursuit of glory. Scheduled team competitions will occur from July 18-22, followed by individual events from July 23-27.

Preparations for the championships will take place at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, as noted by Sanjay Mishra, the secretary of the Badminton Association of India. Elite junior players like Tanvi Sharma and Rounak Chouhan will refine their skills, aiming for podium finishes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)