Sri Lanka Strong with the Bat as Bangladesh Struggles
Sri Lanka reached 83 without loss by lunch on Day 2 of the second cricket test, after dismissing Bangladesh for 247. Nissanka and Udara led the strong start, while Islam was Bangladesh's top scorer. Rookie bowler Dinusha shone with three wickets for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka took charge on Day 2 of the second cricket test, reaching 83 without a loss by lunchtime after successfully dismissing Bangladesh for 247.
Opening batsmen Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara showed formidable prowess, driving Sri Lanka into a solid position. Nissanka scored 42, while Udara contributed 40 in the first session.
Bangladesh, which began the day at 220-8, struggled to add only 27 more runs. Shadman Islam was the top scorer for the tourists with 46 runs. Rookie spinner Sonal Dinusha impressed with figures of 3-22, complemented by fast bowler Asitha Fernando's 3-51. Last week's opening test in Galle ended in a draw.
