Sri Lanka Strong with the Bat as Bangladesh Struggles

Sri Lanka took charge on Day 2 of the second cricket test, reaching 83 without a loss by lunchtime after successfully dismissing Bangladesh for 247.

Opening batsmen Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara showed formidable prowess, driving Sri Lanka into a solid position. Nissanka scored 42, while Udara contributed 40 in the first session.

Bangladesh, which began the day at 220-8, struggled to add only 27 more runs. Shadman Islam was the top scorer for the tourists with 46 runs. Rookie spinner Sonal Dinusha impressed with figures of 3-22, complemented by fast bowler Asitha Fernando's 3-51. Last week's opening test in Galle ended in a draw.

