Nitish Rana Eyes Return to Delhi Cricket After UP Stint
Nitish Rana, after a challenging tenure with Uttar Pradesh, is set to rejoin his home state Delhi for the upcoming domestic cricket season. With an NOC in hand, Rana's move awaits formalities from DDCA. His return promises drama, especially given past altercations with fellow players.
Nitish Rana is making his way back to Delhi after spending two domestic seasons with Uttar Pradesh. The experienced batter secured a No Objection Certificate from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, expecting the switch before the new season begins, ESPNcricinfo confirmed.
Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association's CEO, Ankit Chatterjee, mentioned that Rana cited family reasons for his decision to seek the NOC. Delhi and District Cricket Association secretary, Ashok Sharma, acknowledged their awareness of Rana's move but noted the absence of an official NOC document.
Rana's second stint with Delhi comes after an underwhelming performance for UP, managing modest scores in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also encountered struggles in the IPL 2025 season with Rajasthan Royals before an injury sidelined him. His return to Delhi might stir interest, especially following a previous spat with Delhi's Ayush Badoni.
