Upsets and Triumphs: Indian Shuttlers Navigate US Open 2025

Indian badminton players faced a mix of defeats and victories in the US Open 2025. Top seed Kidambi Srikanth lost his opening match, alongside other compatriots. However, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, and Anmol Kharb secured victories, pushing forward in the tournament amid a thrilling series of games.

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ace Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth faced a setback in his opening match of the men's singles event at the US Open 2025. Once ranked world No. 1, Srikanth is now ranked 50th and entered the tournament as the eighth seed. He suffered a 21-19, 12-21, 21-14 defeat to England's Harry Huang, ranked 77th, as reported by Olympics.com on Wednesday.

Despite Srikanth's remarkable performance at the Malaysia Masters, where he made history as the second man to reach a BWF Super 500 final from qualifiers, he was unable to maintain momentum during the US Open. The Indian star led 18-16 in the initial game but couldn't sustain his form, eventually losing the deciding game.

Other Indian male shuttlers, including Priyanshu Rajawat, Sankar Subramanian, and Rithvik Sanjeev Satish Kumar, also met with early exits in the tournament. Rajawat, seeded sixth and ranked 38th globally, was defeated by Yen-Chen Ting of Chinese Taipei. Nevertheless, Ayush Shetty, ranked 34th worldwide, and compatriot Tharun Mannepalli progressed, promising a spirited face-off in the next round.

