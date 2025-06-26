Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Al-Nassr Deal: A New Chapter in Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al-Nassr, allowing him to play until age 42. The former Manchester United star continues his monumental career in Saudi Arabia, a move that has attracted several other top players. Ronaldo's decision dispels recent uncertainties about his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:50 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Al-Nassr Deal: A New Chapter in Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo has inked a contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, ensuring that he continues his illustrious career until at least the age of 42. The Portuguese legend, and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, will carry on bringing his record-breaking aura to the field for two more years.

The announcement came through a social media post where Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together." His move to Saudi Arabia, which was finalized in late 2022 amid immense fanfare, has been one of the most high-profile transfers in recent soccer history. This contract is reportedly valued at $200 million per year, marking a significant moment not just for Ronaldo, but also for his new home, attracting other prominent players like Neymar and Karim Benzema to the region.

At 40, Ronaldo demonstrates his undying will to continue achieving new heights in the world of soccer, recently adding another UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal to his collection. With the new deal eliminating uncertainties about his career, he is set to maintain his legacy, with eyes on the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025