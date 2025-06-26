Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Al-Nassr Deal: A New Chapter in Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has inked a contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, ensuring that he continues his illustrious career until at least the age of 42. The Portuguese legend, and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, will carry on bringing his record-breaking aura to the field for two more years.

The announcement came through a social media post where Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together." His move to Saudi Arabia, which was finalized in late 2022 amid immense fanfare, has been one of the most high-profile transfers in recent soccer history. This contract is reportedly valued at $200 million per year, marking a significant moment not just for Ronaldo, but also for his new home, attracting other prominent players like Neymar and Karim Benzema to the region.

At 40, Ronaldo demonstrates his undying will to continue achieving new heights in the world of soccer, recently adding another UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal to his collection. With the new deal eliminating uncertainties about his career, he is set to maintain his legacy, with eyes on the next World Cup.

