Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League Matches

In recent Rugby Premier League matches, Chennai Bulls defeated Kalinga Black Tigers 40-21, while Hyderabad Heroes secured a 40-19 victory over Delhi Redz. Vaafauese Maliko and Javed Hussain were instrumental in their teams' wins, showcasing outstanding performances and securing crucial wins in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:26 IST
The Rugby Premier League witnessed thrilling action as Chennai Bulls easily overcame Kalinga Black Tigers with a score of 40-21. Chennai set the pace early, led by Vaafauese Maliko's sprint down the wing for a remarkable try, putting them ahead in the contest.

The buzzing energy continued in the second match, where Hyderabad Heroes trumped Delhi Redz 40-19. Despite a strong start from Delhi, courtesy of Jordan Conroy's try, Hyderabad was unyielding. It was Javed Hussain's play that shifted the momentum, ensuring a decisive win for the Heroes.

These victories not only highlight the individual brilliance of players like Maliko and Hussain but also solidify the standings of Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes in the league, leaving teams like Delhi Redz battling fiercely for semi-final spots.

