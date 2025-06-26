Sebastian Vettel: A Potential Comeback to Red Bull

Max Verstappen has backed the idea of Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One champion, returning to Red Bull in a role succeeding the team's consultant, Helmut Marko. Verstappen conveyed his support during the Austrian Grand Prix, highlighting the historic success and connection Vettel has with Red Bull.

Vettel, who clinched his titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, retired in 2022 after racing for Ferrari and Aston Martin. Helmut Marko, now 82, played a pivotal role in Red Bull's triumph, and his future as a consultant is a topic of discussion amidst Vettel's potential comeback.

Vettel himself acknowledged ongoing discussions, though not in an in-depth manner, about possibly taking over from Marko. The German maintains a cordial relationship with Marko, despite having left Red Bull years ago, and remains closely connected with the team's strategic developments.

