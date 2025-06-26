Left Menu

ICC's Game-Changing Rule Reforms: A New Era in Cricket Unveiled

The ICC has introduced notable rule changes across all formats of cricket. Key updates include the Stop Clock rule in Tests, saliva usage changes, revised DRS protocols, and combined reviews. These changes aim to enhance game efficiency and fairness, affecting both international and domestic cricket landscapes.

26-06-2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ushered in a series of significant modifications to the playing conditions across all formats of international men's cricket, effective from July 2. These amendments include changes to the Boundary Law, the introduction of a Stop Clock in Tests, and new protocols for saliva use on cricket balls.

The Stop Clock rule, a significant change for Test matches, mandates that the fielding side must start a new over within 60 seconds of the last one ending. This update follows a similar introduction in limited-overs cricket and aims to tackle the longstanding issue of slow-over-rates. Non-compliance will lead to warnings and potentially a five-run penalty.

Additionally, the ICC has revised the saliva rule, eliminating the mandatory ball change upon detecting saliva use, a measure initially imposed due to COVID-19. Now, the umpires will individually assess whether the ball's condition requires alteration. These changes reflect the ICC's commitment to evolving the game towards enhanced fairness and efficiency.

