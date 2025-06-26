ICC's Game-Changing Rule Reforms: A New Era in Cricket Unveiled

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ushered in a series of significant modifications to the playing conditions across all formats of international men's cricket, effective from July 2. These amendments include changes to the Boundary Law, the introduction of a Stop Clock in Tests, and new protocols for saliva use on cricket balls.

The Stop Clock rule, a significant change for Test matches, mandates that the fielding side must start a new over within 60 seconds of the last one ending. This update follows a similar introduction in limited-overs cricket and aims to tackle the longstanding issue of slow-over-rates. Non-compliance will lead to warnings and potentially a five-run penalty.

Additionally, the ICC has revised the saliva rule, eliminating the mandatory ball change upon detecting saliva use, a measure initially imposed due to COVID-19. Now, the umpires will individually assess whether the ball's condition requires alteration. These changes reflect the ICC's commitment to evolving the game towards enhanced fairness and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)