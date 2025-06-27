Al-Hilal's Historic Win Propels them into Club World Cup Knockout Stage
Al-Hilal secured a monumental 2-0 victory over Pachuca, marking their first win at the Club World Cup. Goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo advanced them to the knockout stage, where they will face Manchester City. Despite Pachuca's efforts, Al-Hilal's defense, led by Kalidou Koulibaly, stood strong.
Al-Hilal triumphed 2-0 over Mexico's Pachuca on Thursday, advancing to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.
The Saudi side's victory, their first in the tournament, catapulted them to the last-16 as Group H runners-up, trailing only Real Madrid.
Goals by Salem Al-Dawsari in the 22nd minute and Marcos Leonardo in stoppage time ensured their progression to face Manchester City in Orlando.
