Al-Hilal's Historic Win Propels them into Club World Cup Knockout Stage

Al-Hilal triumphed 2-0 over Mexico's Pachuca on Thursday, advancing to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.

The Saudi side's victory, their first in the tournament, catapulted them to the last-16 as Group H runners-up, trailing only Real Madrid.

Goals by Salem Al-Dawsari in the 22nd minute and Marcos Leonardo in stoppage time ensured their progression to face Manchester City in Orlando.

