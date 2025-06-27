Al Ain Triumphs Over Wydad in Club World Cup Finale

Al Ain clinched a 2-1 victory over Wydad in their concluding Club World Cup match, thanks to Kaku's early second-half goal. The win came after Kodjo Laba's penalty just before halftime leveled the score. The teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stages.

Wydad's coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem attended the match on crutches due to a recent traffic accident involving his team's physician. The accident left no serious injuries, although Benhachem missed the pre-match news conference. Despite scoring early, Wydad couldn't maintain the lead.

Held at Audi Field in sweltering heat, the match saw Wydad's only tournament goal scored by Cassius Mailula. Al Ain played with pride despite elimination, showcasing resilience in a group dominated by Manchester City and Juventus.