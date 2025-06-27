Left Menu

Al Ain Triumphs Over Wydad in Club World Cup Finale

Al Ain defeated Wydad 2-1 in their final Club World Cup match. Kaku's second-half goal secured the win after Kodjo Laba equalized with a penalty. Wydad, also eliminated, played for pride. Their coach attended on crutches due to an earlier accident. The match was held in hot conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:26 IST
Al Ain Triumphs Over Wydad in Club World Cup Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Al Ain clinched a 2-1 victory over Wydad in their concluding Club World Cup match, thanks to Kaku's early second-half goal. The win came after Kodjo Laba's penalty just before halftime leveled the score. The teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stages.

Wydad's coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem attended the match on crutches due to a recent traffic accident involving his team's physician. The accident left no serious injuries, although Benhachem missed the pre-match news conference. Despite scoring early, Wydad couldn't maintain the lead.

Held at Audi Field in sweltering heat, the match saw Wydad's only tournament goal scored by Cassius Mailula. Al Ain played with pride despite elimination, showcasing resilience in a group dominated by Manchester City and Juventus.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025