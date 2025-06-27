Starc's Optimism and Sammy's Concerns at Kensington Oval Test
Mitchell Starc anticipates different pitch conditions at Kensington Oval compared to Lord's, as Australia seeks a strong lead against the West Indies. Coach Daren Sammy, frustrated by fielding lapses, acknowledges improvements needed for West Indies. Shamar Joseph stands out with strategic bowling against Sam Konstas.
- Country:
- Barbados
Amid the ongoing cricket series between Australia and the West Indies, Mitchell Starc remains optimistic about the pitch conditions at Kensington Oval. Unlike the fluctuating conditions witnessed during the World Test Championship final at Lord's, Starc expects a more predictable surface, aiding Australia's quest for a substantial lead to avoid a rare series defeat.
Resuming their innings on Day 3 with a lead of 82, Australia's Travis Head and Beau Webster aim to capitalize on the variable bounce observed in earlier days. Starc emphasizes the need for good bowling to exploit these conditions, predicting a challenging day for batsmen despite favorable batting spells when the sun appears.
Meanwhile, West Indies coach Daren Sammy, in a candid moment, humorously expressed a desire for a low target as his frustration mounts over the team's fielding errors. Despite some promising bowling by Shamar Joseph, who dismissed Sam Konstas twice, the West Indies team faces pressure to improve their fielding and match performance as the series unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
