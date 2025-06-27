Revamping India's Sporting Grounds: Bengaluru's NCOE Leads the Way

India's sports landscape has witnessed profound transformation over the past decade, with the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru standing as a testament to this evolution. Once defined by limited resources, the facility is now heralded as among the world's finest, reflecting India's growing sporting ambitions.

Former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George, who trained extensively at SAI Bengaluru, expressed pride in the centre's development. "This is my home ground," she remarked, noting the facility's comprehensive upgrade. Enhanced infrastructure, administrative improvements, and improved athlete management systems now define the once modest facilities.

Shivendra Singh, assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, echoed these sentiments, praising the athlete-friendly atmosphere at SAI NCOE Bengaluru. With advanced training amenities and dietary guidance now available, he highlighted the centre's pivotal role in nurturing future sports stars. Singh emphasized the enormous responsibility of mentoring the nation's upcoming talents, especially in preparation for international competitions.