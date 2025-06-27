Revamping India's Sporting Grounds: Bengaluru's NCOE Leads the Way
India's sports infrastructure has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, driven by facilities like SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Former athletic stars and coaches highlight the enhancements in infrastructure, athlete management, and government support, propelling Indian sports onto the global stage.
- Country:
- India
India's sports landscape has witnessed profound transformation over the past decade, with the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru standing as a testament to this evolution. Once defined by limited resources, the facility is now heralded as among the world's finest, reflecting India's growing sporting ambitions.
Former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George, who trained extensively at SAI Bengaluru, expressed pride in the centre's development. "This is my home ground," she remarked, noting the facility's comprehensive upgrade. Enhanced infrastructure, administrative improvements, and improved athlete management systems now define the once modest facilities.
Shivendra Singh, assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, echoed these sentiments, praising the athlete-friendly atmosphere at SAI NCOE Bengaluru. With advanced training amenities and dietary guidance now available, he highlighted the centre's pivotal role in nurturing future sports stars. Singh emphasized the enormous responsibility of mentoring the nation's upcoming talents, especially in preparation for international competitions.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- sports
- infrastructure
- SAI
- NCOE
- Bengaluru
- Anju Bobby George
- hockey
- athletics
- transformation
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Tragedy: Opposition Demands NHRC Probe into Deadly Stampede
Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC directs release of marketing head of RCB, but asks him to surrender passport:
(Eds: Minor edits) Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC directs release of RCB marketing head, asks him to surrender passport.
(Eds: Minor edits) Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC directs release of RCB marketing head, asks him to surrender passport.
International Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru