Revamping India's Sporting Grounds: Bengaluru's NCOE Leads the Way

India's sports infrastructure has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, driven by facilities like SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Former athletic stars and coaches highlight the enhancements in infrastructure, athlete management, and government support, propelling Indian sports onto the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:20 IST
Anju Bobby George (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's sports landscape has witnessed profound transformation over the past decade, with the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru standing as a testament to this evolution. Once defined by limited resources, the facility is now heralded as among the world's finest, reflecting India's growing sporting ambitions.

Former world championship medallist Anju Bobby George, who trained extensively at SAI Bengaluru, expressed pride in the centre's development. "This is my home ground," she remarked, noting the facility's comprehensive upgrade. Enhanced infrastructure, administrative improvements, and improved athlete management systems now define the once modest facilities.

Shivendra Singh, assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, echoed these sentiments, praising the athlete-friendly atmosphere at SAI NCOE Bengaluru. With advanced training amenities and dietary guidance now available, he highlighted the centre's pivotal role in nurturing future sports stars. Singh emphasized the enormous responsibility of mentoring the nation's upcoming talents, especially in preparation for international competitions.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

