Diksha Dagar Shines at Amundi German Masters Amidst Mixed Results for Indian Golfers

Diksha Dagar leads the Indian contingent at the Amundi German Masters, carding 2-under with three holes left. Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor recorded 1-under and stands T-20, while other Indian golfers had varied performances. England's Alice Hewson co-leads with a 5-under 68.

27-06-2025
Diksha Dagar Shines at Amundi German Masters Amidst Mixed Results for Indian Golfers
India golfer Diksha Dagar in action during Amundi German Masters (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar delivered a promising performance in the first round of the Amundi German Masters, securing a 2-under with three holes pending. Currently tied at 13th place, she stands as the top Indian contender among nine participants from the country competing this week.

Across her gameplay, Dagar achieved four birdies and encountered two bogeys, showcasing her skill on the Par-73 Green Eagle Golf Courses. England's Alice Hewson achieved a bogey-free 5-under 68, leading alongside Helen Briem from Germany, Kiwi Amelia Harvey, and Sweden's Eliner Sudow.

Among the other Indians, Vani Kapoor made a solid start with a 1-under 72, placing her in T-20. Contrastingly, Avani Prashanth finished with an even-par 73, while Tvesa Malik maintained even through 13 holes. The day proved challenging for Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, and Vidhatri Urs, who struggled with higher scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

