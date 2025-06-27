Ruud van Nistelrooy Parts Ways with Leicester Amidst Relegation

Ruud van Nistelrooy has agreed to terminate his contract as the head coach of Leicester City, the club announced on Friday.

The former Netherlands striker, who took over the managerial role in November last year, could not prevent the team's relegation after finishing 18th in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy's departure leaves Leicester on the hunt for a new leader.

The club expressed gratitude for van Nistelrooy's dedication and hard work, while van Nistelrooy extended his well wishes for the team's future. Leicester could face a points deduction in the Championship next season due to a potential financial rules breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)