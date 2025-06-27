Ruud van Nistelrooy Parts Ways with Leicester Amidst Relegation
Ruud van Nistelrooy has mutually terminated his contract as Leicester's coach after failing to prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League. The former Netherlands striker joined Leicester in November with a contract until 2027. Leicester is currently seeking a replacement and faces a potential points deduction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ruud van Nistelrooy has agreed to terminate his contract as the head coach of Leicester City, the club announced on Friday.
The former Netherlands striker, who took over the managerial role in November last year, could not prevent the team's relegation after finishing 18th in the Premier League. Van Nistelrooy's departure leaves Leicester on the hunt for a new leader.
The club expressed gratitude for van Nistelrooy's dedication and hard work, while van Nistelrooy extended his well wishes for the team's future. Leicester could face a points deduction in the Championship next season due to a potential financial rules breach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement