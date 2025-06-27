Left Menu

Keith Andrews Takes Helm at Brentford: A Homegrown Leadership

Keith Andrews, a former Ireland international, has been appointed as manager of Brentford on a three-year contract. This continues Brentford's practice of promoting internally after Thomas Frank left to manage Tottenham Hotspur. Andrews previously worked as Brentford's set-piece coach for a season.

Brentford has appointed Keith Andrews, a former Ireland international, as their new manager on a three-year deal. This shift continues the team's strategy of promoting talent from within, as reported by Sky Sports.

Thomas Frank, who previously led Brentford, departed to become the manager at Tottenham Hotspur. Frank initially rose from an assistant role to the main managerial position in 2018, mirroring a path that Andrews is now set to follow.

Before his promotion, Andrews served Brentford as the set-piece coach for a season. This marks his first managerial role, signaling a new chapter for both Andrews and the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

