Keith Andrews Takes Helm at Brentford: A Homegrown Leadership

Brentford has appointed Keith Andrews, a former Ireland international, as their new manager on a three-year deal. This shift continues the team's strategy of promoting talent from within, as reported by Sky Sports.

Thomas Frank, who previously led Brentford, departed to become the manager at Tottenham Hotspur. Frank initially rose from an assistant role to the main managerial position in 2018, mirroring a path that Andrews is now set to follow.

Before his promotion, Andrews served Brentford as the set-piece coach for a season. This marks his first managerial role, signaling a new chapter for both Andrews and the club.

