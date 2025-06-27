Left Menu

Young Cricket Stars Shine as India U-19 Triumphs Over England

India's U-19 cricket team won against England by six wickets in the first Youth ODI. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre excelled with the bat after India's bowlers restricted England to 174 runs. The young Indian players showcased great potential, securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:12 IST
Young Cricket Stars Shine as India U-19 Triumphs Over England
In a thrilling first Youth ODI, India's U-19 cricket team defeated England by six wickets, leading the five-match series 1-0. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre were the highlights, dominating with the bat after India's successful bowling performance.

England's innings began with promise as Isaac Mohammed smashed 42 runs, but they were ultimately toppled by India's bowlers, including standout performances from Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, RS Ambrish, and Henil Patel.

Pursuing a target of 175, Suryavanshi and Mhatre provided a dynamic start for India. Although both openers were eventually dismissed, Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 45 secured India's victory in just 24 overs, setting high expectations for the upcoming Youth Tests.

