Young Cricket Stars Shine as India U-19 Triumphs Over England

In a thrilling first Youth ODI, India's U-19 cricket team defeated England by six wickets, leading the five-match series 1-0. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre were the highlights, dominating with the bat after India's successful bowling performance.

England's innings began with promise as Isaac Mohammed smashed 42 runs, but they were ultimately toppled by India's bowlers, including standout performances from Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, RS Ambrish, and Henil Patel.

Pursuing a target of 175, Suryavanshi and Mhatre provided a dynamic start for India. Although both openers were eventually dismissed, Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 45 secured India's victory in just 24 overs, setting high expectations for the upcoming Youth Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)