Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Teenage Cricket Sensation Shines in Under-19 ODI Victory

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket talent, displayed an explosive performance, scoring 48 runs off 19 balls to help India chase down England's 174 in their first Under-19 one-day international, marking a promising beginning to the five-match series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:51 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Teenage Cricket Sensation Shines in Under-19 ODI Victory
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In a thrilling Under-19 one-day international, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable performance to lead India to victory over England. The young star scored an impressive 48 runs in just 19 balls, laying the groundwork for a successful chase.

Suryavanshi opened the batting with flair, taking on England's bowlers decisively. His display overshadowed Rocky Flintoff's patient 56-run innings, as Suryavanshi's quick-fire contribution helped India seize a six-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Demonstrating skills honed in the IPL, Suryavanshi smashed three fours and five sixes at Hove, with his explosive innings only brought to an end by spinner Ralphie Albert. His efforts set the stage for teammate Abhigyan Kundu, who ensured India's triumph in the chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025