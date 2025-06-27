Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Teenage Cricket Sensation Shines in Under-19 ODI Victory
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket talent, displayed an explosive performance, scoring 48 runs off 19 balls to help India chase down England's 174 in their first Under-19 one-day international, marking a promising beginning to the five-match series.
In a thrilling Under-19 one-day international, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable performance to lead India to victory over England. The young star scored an impressive 48 runs in just 19 balls, laying the groundwork for a successful chase.
Suryavanshi opened the batting with flair, taking on England's bowlers decisively. His display overshadowed Rocky Flintoff's patient 56-run innings, as Suryavanshi's quick-fire contribution helped India seize a six-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the series.
Demonstrating skills honed in the IPL, Suryavanshi smashed three fours and five sixes at Hove, with his explosive innings only brought to an end by spinner Ralphie Albert. His efforts set the stage for teammate Abhigyan Kundu, who ensured India's triumph in the chase.
