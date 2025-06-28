Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic has been relieved of his duties as China's national team coach following the team's failure to advance in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Chinese Football Association announced the 71-year-old Croatian's departure after China finished fifth in Group C at the continental preliminaries.

The Chinese Football Association expressed its gratitude to Ivankovic and his coaching staff for their contributions to the team. A statement highlighted his efforts despite the setbacks, as the team sought a World Cup berth for the first time since 2002.

Ivankovic, appointed in February 2024, led China into the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Wins over Indonesia and Bahrain temporarily stoked hopes, but losses to stronger teams extinguished those dreams. Dejan Djurdjevic will assume the role on an interim basis for the upcoming East Asian Championship.