Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach
Branko Ivankovic, the 71-year-old Croatian football coach, has been fired as China's national team coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Dejan Djurdjevic will temporarily replace him for the East Asian Championship, following China's disappointing performance in the preliminaries.
Branko Ivankovic has been relieved of his duties as China's national team coach following the team's failure to advance in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Chinese Football Association announced the 71-year-old Croatian's departure after China finished fifth in Group C at the continental preliminaries.
The Chinese Football Association expressed its gratitude to Ivankovic and his coaching staff for their contributions to the team. A statement highlighted his efforts despite the setbacks, as the team sought a World Cup berth for the first time since 2002.
Ivankovic, appointed in February 2024, led China into the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Wins over Indonesia and Bahrain temporarily stoked hopes, but losses to stronger teams extinguished those dreams. Dejan Djurdjevic will assume the role on an interim basis for the upcoming East Asian Championship.
ALSO READ
India U23 Gears Up for Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with Strong Squad
India's Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand
Indian Women's Football Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers with Altered Squad
A Crucial Footballing Journey: India Faces Tajikistan in Preparation for AFC Qualifiers
Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Postponed Amidst Iran-Israel Air War