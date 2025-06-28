Left Menu

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic, the 71-year-old Croatian football coach, has been fired as China's national team coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Dejan Djurdjevic will temporarily replace him for the East Asian Championship, following China's disappointing performance in the preliminaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 07:01 IST
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic has been relieved of his duties as China's national team coach following the team's failure to advance in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Chinese Football Association announced the 71-year-old Croatian's departure after China finished fifth in Group C at the continental preliminaries.

The Chinese Football Association expressed its gratitude to Ivankovic and his coaching staff for their contributions to the team. A statement highlighted his efforts despite the setbacks, as the team sought a World Cup berth for the first time since 2002.

Ivankovic, appointed in February 2024, led China into the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Wins over Indonesia and Bahrain temporarily stoked hopes, but losses to stronger teams extinguished those dreams. Dejan Djurdjevic will assume the role on an interim basis for the upcoming East Asian Championship.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025