Left Menu

Star Midfielder Aitana Bonmati Hospitalised Ahead of Women's Euro 2025

Aitana Bonmati, the Spanish football star and two-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been hospitalised with viral meningitis just before Spain's Women's Euro 2025 campaign. Despite the setback, coach Montse Tome remains hopeful of her recovery. Bonmati has been a crucial player for Spain, contributing significantly to their recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:37 IST
Star Midfielder Aitana Bonmati Hospitalised Ahead of Women's Euro 2025
Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati, the celebrated two-time Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder, faces a health setback as she is hospitalised with viral meningitis. This unfortunate incident occurs less than a week before Spain's Women's Euro 2025 campaign kicks off, with Aitana having played a pivotal role in her team's preparations.

Despite the alarming diagnosis, coach Montse Tome reassures fans and teammates that Aitana's condition is under control. Aitana herself shared an image from her hospital bed, emphasizing amid fears surrounding meningitis that everything is being managed properly.

Barcelona's Bonmati, who has also secured the FIFA Women's Player of the Year title in 2023 and 2024, has achieved remarkable success with Spain's national team, including winning the Women's World Cup and the Nations League. As Spain prepares to face Portugal in Group B, the team remains hopeful for her quick return, underscoring her importance to the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025