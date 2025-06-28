Star Midfielder Aitana Bonmati Hospitalised Ahead of Women's Euro 2025

Aitana Bonmati, the celebrated two-time Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder, faces a health setback as she is hospitalised with viral meningitis. This unfortunate incident occurs less than a week before Spain's Women's Euro 2025 campaign kicks off, with Aitana having played a pivotal role in her team's preparations.

Despite the alarming diagnosis, coach Montse Tome reassures fans and teammates that Aitana's condition is under control. Aitana herself shared an image from her hospital bed, emphasizing amid fears surrounding meningitis that everything is being managed properly.

Barcelona's Bonmati, who has also secured the FIFA Women's Player of the Year title in 2023 and 2024, has achieved remarkable success with Spain's national team, including winning the Women's World Cup and the Nations League. As Spain prepares to face Portugal in Group B, the team remains hopeful for her quick return, underscoring her importance to the squad.

