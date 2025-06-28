Sri Lanka's Dominant Victory: Triumph Over Bangladesh Clinches Series

Sri Lanka secured an assertive win against Bangladesh with an innings and 78-run victory, clinching the series 1-0 and securing crucial points in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The match concluded swiftly, with Sri Lanka overpowering Bangladesh in just 28 minutes during the fourth morning session.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya spearheaded Sri Lanka's attack, capturing five wickets for 56 runs, marking his twelfth five-wicket haul in Test matches. Noteworthy was his early strike, dismissing Litton Das and Nayeem Hasan promptly, further unsettling Bangladesh's batting order.

Despite Bangladesh's initial choice to bat, they struggled to perform, posting scores of 247 and 133, overshadowed by Sri Lanka's dominant 458. Pathum Nissanka's dynamic 158, alongside formidable contributions from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, fortified Sri Lanka's position, facilitating Jayasuriya's spin mastery to dismantle the opposition.