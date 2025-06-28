Al-Dawsari's Absence: A Setback for Al-Hilal's Club World Cup Journey
Al-Hilal's captain, Salem Al-Dawsari, is sidelined with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the Club World Cup. His absence comes after contributing significantly to the team's progress, including a goal in their victory over Pachuca. The injury will keep him out for four to six weeks.
Al-Hilal faces a significant challenge as their captain, Salem Al-Dawsari, is ruled out of the remainder of the Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The Saudi club confirmed the news on Saturday, stating his recovery could take four to six weeks.
The injury means Al-Dawsari, a pivotal player in the campaign, will miss the crucial round of 16 clash against Manchester City on Monday. His absence compounds the challenges for Al-Hilal as they aim to navigate the tournament without their leader.
Al-Dawsari's performance had been instrumental in securing Al-Hilal's qualification for the last 16, highlighted by his opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Pachuca, which ensured their advancement in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
