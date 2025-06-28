Panesar Advises India to Rest Bumrah for Better Performance Against England

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has recommended India consider resting their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, to improve their chances against England at Edgbaston. Despite Bumrah's impressive performance in the first innings at Headingley, India fell to a significant defeat.

In the aftermath of India's 1-0 series deficit, speculation arose regarding Bumrah's potential absence from the crucial contest slated for July 2. Panesar opined that removing Bumrah from the equation could align India's attack more favorably with the conditions at Edgbaston.

While fans and former players have called for Bumrah to feature in all five Tests, head coach Gautam Gambhir has emphasized managing the bowler's workload. Meanwhile, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep have been practicing extensively, indicating tactical adjustments for the next game. India's squad includes several potential game-changers as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)