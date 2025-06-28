Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor Shine at Amundi German Masters

Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor delivered contrasting performances at the Amundi German Masters, with both making it into the top 10 at the Green Eagle Golf Course in Germany. A total of three out of nine Indian competitors advanced past the cut, highlighting a competitive tournament outing.

Diksha slid from the top five after an even par round, while Vani advanced, playing a stellar 3-under 70 to secure her top 10 position. The cut for the tournament was set at 3-over, leading to some close calls for Indian participants.

Apart from Diksha and Vani, Avani Prashanth made the cut, while Tvesa Malik narrowly missed it by a single shot. Helen Briem and Elinor Sudow share the tournament lead, both sitting at eight under par after consistent performances.