Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor Shine at Amundi German Masters

Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor showcased contrasting performances at the Amundi German Masters, both securing a spot in the top 10. Three out of nine competing Indians made the cut, including Avani Prashanth. Helen Briem and Elinor Sudow lead the tournament with eight under par scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Diksha slid from the top five after an even par round, while Vani advanced, playing a stellar 3-under 70 to secure her top 10 position. The cut for the tournament was set at 3-over, leading to some close calls for Indian participants.

Apart from Diksha and Vani, Avani Prashanth made the cut, while Tvesa Malik narrowly missed it by a single shot. Helen Briem and Elinor Sudow share the tournament lead, both sitting at eight under par after consistent performances.

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

