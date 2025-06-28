Left Menu

Revealed: Rohit Sharma's Strategy for KL Rahul's Cricketing Aggression

Former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shares insights into ODI captain Rohit Sharma's strategy to enhance KL Rahul's aggressive approach. Rohit believed Rahul would play a key role in crucial tournaments. Nayar's coaching focused on tactical adjustments and mindset changes, resulting in Rahul's stunning performance against England.

In a recent revelation, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar unveiled ODI captain Rohit Sharma's strategic move to infuse KL Rahul with an aggressive playing style and extract his full potential. Rahul, known for his solid technique and extensive skill set, delivered a riveting performance with a poised 137 during the opening Test against England at Headingley.

Nayar recalled the moment when Rohit Sharma, during head coach Gautam Gambhir's tenure, enlisted his assistance. 'Hitman' Rohit was convinced of Rahul's capacity to be instrumental in India's campaigns in major tournaments, including the Champions Trophy and World Cup. Despite Nayar's subsequent removal post Australia's series, his insights for ESPNcricinfo hinted at an enduring belief in Rahul's significance.

Nayar elaborated on his initial goals and challenges while collaborating with Rahul, especially against the backdrop of his Test performance struggles against New Zealand. Through extensive dialogue, Nayar sought to align Rahul's mindset with necessary tactical shifts. While specifics remain undisclosed, Nayar emphasized the importance of skill-based practice to reinforce Rahul's mental fortitude and tactical precision, focusing his concentration on execution. This nuanced coaching approach played a pivotal role in refining Rahul's game.

