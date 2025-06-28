Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna Takes Responsibility for Bowling Shortcomings

Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna admits to his bowling shortcomings in a Test match against England but vows to improve. Despite conceding over 200 runs, Krishna remains optimistic about his performance. He attributes his struggles to the windy conditions and commits to refining his skills and maintaining team morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:32 IST
Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna candidly accepted full responsibility for his unsatisfactory bowling performance in the initial Test against England, expressing his intent to improve in future games. Despite the challenges, Krishna remained focused on maintaining a low economy rate, yet he admitted to falling short of his desired lengths.

Facing criticism from former players after leaking over 200 runs, Krishna analyzed his performance. He mentioned his struggle to adapt to the pitch's slope and the need to pitch fuller in the second innings to take wickets. His efforts resulted in garnering crucial dismissals, yet his economy rate remained concerning.

Environmental factors like wind and rain added to the difficulties he faced on the field, influencing the ball's condition and impacting swing. Despite these hurdles, Krishna praised the team's positive mindset, asserting their unwavering motivation and highlighting the support from coach Gautam Gambhir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

