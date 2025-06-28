India vs England: A T20 Clash Under New Leadership

In an exciting start to the women's T20 International series, England's captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, elected to bowl first against India, a decision that set the tone for a thrilling contest on Saturday. Playing at the helm for India is Smriti Mandhana, who leads the team with confidence in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur's absence, due to a head injury from a previous warm-up match, prompted her temporary relief from duty, allowing Mandhana to step up.

Mandhana expressed optimism about Kaur's recovery, stating, 'I'm sure she will be right in a few days.' As the teams prepared for a fierce face-off, both displayed an impressive array of talent and skill, promising a captivating game for cricket enthusiasts.

The Indian lineup features prominent players such as Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues, while England boasts names like Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge. With both captains revealing their strategic plans, expectations among fans are running high for this eagerly awaited match.

(With inputs from agencies.)