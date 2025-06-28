Marc Marquez Clinches Dramatic Sprint Victory at Dutch Grand Prix

Left Menu

Marc Marquez of Ducati secured his ninth sprint win this season at the Dutch Grand Prix, overtaking from fourth position. His brother Alex finished second. The victory bolsters Marc's championship lead, now 43 points, ahead of Sunday's race. This win comes after setbacks in Friday's practice.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Ducati's Marc Marquez topped the sprint race at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, despite starting in fourth place. He claimed the lead on the very first lap and maintained his dominance throughout, securing his ninth sprint victory this season. Marc's brother, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, claimed second place, while Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi celebrated his first sprint podium finish since 2023.

With this victory, Marc Marquez extends his lead in the championship standings to 43 points over Alex. This achievement provides a significant morale boost, especially after his challenging two crashes during Friday's practice sessions. Marc is eager to secure his first race win at Assen since 2018.

Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, holding third position in the championship, finished fifth behind VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio. Pole sitter Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha faced disappointment, crashing out with just four laps remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

