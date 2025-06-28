Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex Club: A Seam Sensation

In a strategic move to enhance its bowling lineup, Essex Club has announced the signing of Indian left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed until the end of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old pacer will be eligible to play in both the Rothesay County Championship and the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Khaleel Ahmed, a former member of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2016, has already had a notable international career, having represented India in 29 matches, including eleven ODIs and eighteen T20Is. Since making his ODI debut against Hong Kong in 2018, Ahmed has taken 15 wickets with a commendable average and economy rate.

The Director of Cricket at Essex, Chris Silverwood, expressed confidence in Ahmed's ability and sees his left-arm pace as adding a new dynamic to the team's existing arsenal. Ahmed himself is eager to contribute and looks forward to playing at Chelmsford, as well as meeting and energizing the club's loyal fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)