Stand-in Skipper Smriti Mandhana's Historic T20I Century Powers India Against England

Smriti Mandhana, stepping in as captain, delivered an outstanding performance as she secured her maiden T20 International century. Her brilliant innings of 112 off 62 balls led India to an imposing 210 for 5 against England in the opening match on Saturday.

Mandhana took charge from the beginning, overcoming her opening partner Shafali Verma's struggles, to notch up India's highest T20I score, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur's 103. Her partnership with Harleen Deol added 94 runs for the second wicket, displaying aggressive and confident batting throughout.

Despite losing quick wickets in the 18th over, including Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana's powerful knock ensured India maintained a position of strength, showcasing her capability in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur.