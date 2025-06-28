Sabalenka and Gauff Reconcile Post-French Open Tensions

Wimbledon's top-seeded player, Aryna Sabalenka, has reconciled with Coco Gauff after making controversial remarks following her French Open loss to the American. During a recent interview, Sabalenka referred to her performance in Paris as her worst in months, suggesting her mistakes, not Gauff's skill, were the deciding factor. She has since apologized, calling her remarks unprofessional.

The two athletes were seen conversing amicably at Wimbledon, where Sabalenka is aiming for her first title. She emphasized that she holds Gauff in high regard and expressed regret for her earlier comments, attributing them to emotional distress. Sabalenka also shared her concerns about media portrayals and has been reading to divert her focus from past setbacks.

Their rivalry, notable for Gauff's previous victory in the French final, may see another chapter at Wimbledon. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, acknowledged the challenges ahead, including a potential rematch with Gauff. Meanwhile, she has sought advice from tennis legend Novak Djokovic, hoping to improve her performance on the court.