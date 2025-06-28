Left Menu

Pretorius Shatters Records in Debut Test Against Zimbabwe

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius impressively scored 153 on his debut, while Corbin Bosch secured an unbeaten maiden century, leading South Africa to 418 for nine against Zimbabwe in the first test. Despite early challenges, Pretorius’ robust performance and crucial partnerships turned the game in South Africa’s favor in Bulawayo.

Pretorius

In a dazzling debut, 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 153 as South Africa ended the opening day of their first test against Zimbabwe with an impressive 418 for nine. The match in Bulawayo saw Pretorius and Corbin Bosch, who scored an unbeaten century, steer the team out of early trouble.

South Africa, opting to bat first, faced challenges with the score at 55-4. However, Pretorius, alongside fellow debutant Dewald Brevis, navigated expertly to put on a key 95-run partnership. Bosch's late century, finishing unbeaten at 100 from 124 balls, gave the visitors control at the close of play.

Pretorius, becoming the youngest South African to score a century on test debut, defied Zimbabwe's bowlers with a commanding performance, despite two rejected appeals for his dismissal. Key wickets for the hosts came from Tanaka Chivanga, whose early spell claimed four wickets, including Pretorius.

