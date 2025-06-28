Thrilling Showdowns at Elite Women's Boxing Tournament

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen launched her campaign with a commanding 4:1 victory over Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma in the 48–51kg category during the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament on Saturday.

In a major upset, Haryana's Anjali defeated World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category at Hyderabad's Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

Other significant results on Day 1 included a victory for 2023 world champion Nitu from Haryana, who triumphed 5:0 over UP's Rajani Singh in the 45–48kg division, while Telangana's Yashi Sharma overcame K Monisha of Tamil Nadu 5:0 in the 60–65kg bracket. Another standout performance saw TOPS athlete Laxmi securing a commanding 5:0 win in the 51–54kg bout against Ragini from UP. The gold and silver medallists across all 10 weight categories will qualify for the elite national camp in Patiala.

