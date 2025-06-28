Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns at Elite Women's Boxing Tournament

Nikhat Zareen began her championship quest with a decisive victory, while Haryana's Anjali defeated bronze medallist Manisha Moun. Additionally, world champion Nitu and Telangana's Yashi Sharma claimed dominant wins. Gold and silver winners from 10 categories will advance to the national camp in Patiala.

Nikhat Zareen
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen launched her campaign with a commanding 4:1 victory over Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma in the 48–51kg category during the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament on Saturday.

In a major upset, Haryana's Anjali defeated World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category at Hyderabad's Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

Other significant results on Day 1 included a victory for 2023 world champion Nitu from Haryana, who triumphed 5:0 over UP's Rajani Singh in the 45–48kg division, while Telangana's Yashi Sharma overcame K Monisha of Tamil Nadu 5:0 in the 60–65kg bracket. Another standout performance saw TOPS athlete Laxmi securing a commanding 5:0 win in the 51–54kg bout against Ragini from UP. The gold and silver medallists across all 10 weight categories will qualify for the elite national camp in Patiala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

