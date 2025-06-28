Left Menu

Gujarat's Handball Championship Boosts Women's Sports, Eyes 2036 Olympics

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Level Senior Women's Handball Championship, emphasizing India's burgeoning sports culture under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The event marks a significant step towards hosting the 2036 Olympics, showcasing robust sports infrastructure and nurturing athletic talent across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:48 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo- Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to women's sports, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the National Level Senior Women's Handball Championship in Bhuj on Saturday. The event was organized by the Kutchi Leva Patel community's Sardar Patel Vidya Sankul, marking the occasion by lighting the ceremonial torch and performing the coin toss.

Highlighting the state's flourishing sports culture, Patel credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the transformation. With initiatives like Khelo India, sports are now on par with education, paving the way for the 54th Senior Women's National Handball Championship 2025 in Gujarat as a testament to this vision. On the auspicious occasion of the Kutchi New Year, the event also saw the launch of development projects worth over Rs 109 crore.

The Chief Minister championed the 'Khele Te Khile' mantra, underscoring the importance of providing platforms for athletes from rural to urban areas, such as the Khel Mahakumbh launched in 2010. The national championship in Kutch serves as a vital stage for women athletes from 30 states and union territories, underlining the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' spirit and showcasing India's remarkable progress in sports.

