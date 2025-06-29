Ott Tanak Aims for Hyundai's First Victory Amidst Heated Acropolis Rally

Ott Tanak is on the brink of securing Hyundai's first victory of the season, leading the Acropolis Rally by an impressive 43.6 seconds over Toyota's Sebastien Ogier.

Despite the scorching temperatures in central Greece, Tanak, accompanied by co-driver Martin Jarveoja, showed outstanding performance by winning five out of six stages.

Meanwhile, Toyota's Adrien Fourmaux struggled after colliding with a rock, drastically impacting his position. The rally, concluding on Sunday, features four more stages and potential bonus points.

(With inputs from agencies.)