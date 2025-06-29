Ott Tanak Aims for Hyundai's First Victory Amidst Heated Acropolis Rally
Ott Tanak leads the Acropolis Rally with a significant 43.6-second advantage. Despite challenging conditions, Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja secured five stage wins. Toyota's Adrien Fourmaux faced setbacks, dropping to third. The rally concludes on Sunday with four stages left, offering bonus points in the final leg.
Ott Tanak is on the brink of securing Hyundai's first victory of the season, leading the Acropolis Rally by an impressive 43.6 seconds over Toyota's Sebastien Ogier.
Despite the scorching temperatures in central Greece, Tanak, accompanied by co-driver Martin Jarveoja, showed outstanding performance by winning five out of six stages.
Meanwhile, Toyota's Adrien Fourmaux struggled after colliding with a rock, drastically impacting his position. The rally, concluding on Sunday, features four more stages and potential bonus points.
