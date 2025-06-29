Taylor Fritz Clinches Third Eastbourne Title with Dominant Victory

Taylor Fritz reinforced his dominance at the Eastbourne Open, securing his third title by defeating compatriot Jenson Brooksby. Despite the initial challenge, Fritz won decisively with a 7-5, 6-1 victory, maintaining his unbeaten record in Eastbourne finals.

The top seed was tested early on, with Brooksby gaining an initial advantage. However, Fritz responded swiftly, breaking back to take control. The final set saw Fritz hold off multiple break points, cruising past Brooksby to clinch the win.

Fritz, 27, now sets his sights on Wimbledon, buoyed by recent successes, including a victory at the Stuttgart Open. "I'm entering Wimbledon with confidence, eager to capitalize on my current form," he stated ahead of the tournament, which begins Monday against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

(With inputs from agencies.)