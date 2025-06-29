Rowe's Dramatic Extra-Time Heroics Secure England's Under-21 European Championship Victory

Jonathan Rowe emerged as England's hero in the Under-21 European Championship final, scoring a decisive extra-time goal to secure a 3-2 victory against Germany. His timely header came after England had let a two-goal lead slip, demonstrating resilience under relentless German pressure.

England's early dominance was evident when Omari Hutchinson's saved attempt was capitalized upon by Harvey Elliot, who scored their first goal. Elliot's play was pivotal again in the second goal, assisting James McAtee and Hutchinson to net a well-placed shot, putting them two ahead.

However, Germany showcased their prowess with Paul Nebel setting up Nelson Weiper for a vital header and later scoring an equalizer himself. Nevertheless, it was Rowe, coming off the bench, who proved to be the match-winner as he struck decisively, securing England's fourth Under-21 title under intense late-game pressure.

