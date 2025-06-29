Left Menu

Toulouse Triumphs Again: A Dramatic Victory for the Ages

Toulouse secured their third consecutive Top 14 title by defeating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 in extra time, marking their 24th French championship win. Key plays included two penalties by Thomas Ramos and tries from Anthony Jelonch and Jack Willis. Bordeaux fought hard, with notable performances from Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert.

Toulouse claimed their 24th French championship by winning the Top 14 title for the third consecutive year, defeating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 after a thrilling extra time finale on Saturday.

An action-packed match saw Thomas Ramos kick two crucial penalties in the last moments after Bordeaux's Maxime Lucu converted a penalty to extend the game at 33-33. Toulouse benefited from tries by Anthony Jelonch and a decisive brace from Jack Willis.

Bordeaux fought valiantly, with Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert making critical scores. Despite the strong efforts and earning respect for their resilience, they ultimately fell short as Toulouse capitalized during key moments, including when facing a numerically inferior Bordeaux.

