Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: England Retains Under-21 European Championship Against Germany

Jonathan Rowe scored an extra-time goal securing England's 3-2 victory over Germany in the Under-21 European Championship final. England, led by Lee Carsley, retained their title despite fierce competition from favorites Germany. The win caps off Germany's 20-game unbeaten run as England celebrates another European triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 03:50 IST
Thrilling Victory: England Retains Under-21 European Championship Against Germany

In a dramatic showdown, Jonathan Rowe netted an extra-time goal to see holders England retain their Under-21 European Championship title, overcoming Germany 3-2. Despite losing a two-goal advantage, Lee Carsley's team emerged victorious, marking their fourth championship win as Germany's 20-game unbeaten streak came crashing down.

England initially took the lead with Omari Hutchinson's play leading to Harvey Elliot's opener, followed by a second goal facilitated by James McAtee and Hutchinson. Germany's persistent performance saw them level the score at 2-2, only for Rowe's decisive header to reclaim the lead, clinching a memorable victory.

Thomas Tuchel, England's senior manager, witnessed the triumph from the stands, potentially drawing insights from Carsley's squad and strategies. The victory not only seals England's continued dominance but also strengthens the pathway for the senior team, ensuring a promising future under Carsley's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025