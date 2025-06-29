Thrilling Victory: England Retains Under-21 European Championship Against Germany

In a dramatic showdown, Jonathan Rowe netted an extra-time goal to see holders England retain their Under-21 European Championship title, overcoming Germany 3-2. Despite losing a two-goal advantage, Lee Carsley's team emerged victorious, marking their fourth championship win as Germany's 20-game unbeaten streak came crashing down.

England initially took the lead with Omari Hutchinson's play leading to Harvey Elliot's opener, followed by a second goal facilitated by James McAtee and Hutchinson. Germany's persistent performance saw them level the score at 2-2, only for Rowe's decisive header to reclaim the lead, clinching a memorable victory.

Thomas Tuchel, England's senior manager, witnessed the triumph from the stands, potentially drawing insights from Carsley's squad and strategies. The victory not only seals England's continued dominance but also strengthens the pathway for the senior team, ensuring a promising future under Carsley's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)