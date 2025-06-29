Chelsea's Electrifying Victory Over Benfica Turns Stormy Night into Triumph

Chelsea delivered an electrifying 4-1 win over Benfica in a match impacted by adverse weather conditions during the Club World Cup last-16 encounter on Saturday. The game, played in Charlotte, saw Chelsea score three decisive goals in the second half of extra-time.

Initially, Chelsea took the lead through Reece James in the 64th minute. However, Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was sent off during injury time, only for Benfica's Angel di Maria to equalize through a penalty, extending the game into extra-time.

Once the storm had passed, goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a span of nine minutes secured Chelsea's win, setting up a quarter-final match against Brazil's Palmeiras on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)