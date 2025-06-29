Paulinho's Strike Secures Palmeiras' Quarterfinal Spot in Club World Cup

Paulinho's late-game heroics led Palmeiras to a narrow 1-0 victory over Botafogo, propelling them into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The pivotal moment came in extra time when Paulinho expertly navigated past defenders to find the net.

Botafogo generated several opportunities to score but ultimately fell short. The match, played at Lincoln Financial Field, was dynamic, featuring 35 shot attempts. Palmeiras finished the game with only ten men following a red card for Gustavo Gómez.

The vibrant crowd of 33,657 added to the excitement, echoing the passion typical of South American soccer. This victory places Palmeiras against the winner of the upcoming Benfica-Chelsea face-off.

