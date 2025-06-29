Paulinho's Strike Secures Palmeiras' Quarterfinal Spot in Club World Cup
Paulinho's decisive goal helped Palmeiras secure a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, advancing them to the Club World Cup quarterfinals. Despite numerous attempts for an equalizer, Botafogo was left scoreless. The match was notable for its intense atmosphere and attacking soccer, with Palmeiras playing with ten men after a late red card.
- Country:
- United States
Paulinho's late-game heroics led Palmeiras to a narrow 1-0 victory over Botafogo, propelling them into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The pivotal moment came in extra time when Paulinho expertly navigated past defenders to find the net.
Botafogo generated several opportunities to score but ultimately fell short. The match, played at Lincoln Financial Field, was dynamic, featuring 35 shot attempts. Palmeiras finished the game with only ten men following a red card for Gustavo Gómez.
The vibrant crowd of 33,657 added to the excitement, echoing the passion typical of South American soccer. This victory places Palmeiras against the winner of the upcoming Benfica-Chelsea face-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paulinho
- Palmeiras
- Botafogo
- Club World Cup
- quarterfinals
- soccer
- goal
- red card
- Gustavo Gómez
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Assam Government's Ambitious Eviction Drive in Goalpara District
Fan Control and Its Impact on German Soccer Clubs Amidst Regulatory Changes
Germany's Expedited Military Revamp Amid NATO's New Spending Goals
German Soccer Clubs Face Fan Control Overhaul After Regulator Intervention
Anupriya Patel Opens Health Forum to Advance Drug Access Goals