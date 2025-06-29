Left Menu

Paulinho's Strike Secures Palmeiras' Quarterfinal Spot in Club World Cup

Paulinho's decisive goal helped Palmeiras secure a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, advancing them to the Club World Cup quarterfinals. Despite numerous attempts for an equalizer, Botafogo was left scoreless. The match was notable for its intense atmosphere and attacking soccer, with Palmeiras playing with ten men after a late red card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:23 IST
Paulinho's Strike Secures Palmeiras' Quarterfinal Spot in Club World Cup
  • Country:
  • United States

Paulinho's late-game heroics led Palmeiras to a narrow 1-0 victory over Botafogo, propelling them into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The pivotal moment came in extra time when Paulinho expertly navigated past defenders to find the net.

Botafogo generated several opportunities to score but ultimately fell short. The match, played at Lincoln Financial Field, was dynamic, featuring 35 shot attempts. Palmeiras finished the game with only ten men following a red card for Gustavo Gómez.

The vibrant crowd of 33,657 added to the excitement, echoing the passion typical of South American soccer. This victory places Palmeiras against the winner of the upcoming Benfica-Chelsea face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025