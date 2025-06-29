Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Makes Surprising Team Changes Before Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has removed his fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio just before Wimbledon, declining to provide detailed reasons. Currently ranked No. 1, Sinner assured his performance wouldn't be affected and remains mentally and physically prepared. He's exploring replacements while reflecting on past doping-related turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:30 IST
Jannik Sinner has announced the termination of two key members of his coaching team, fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio, just days before Wimbledon kicks off. Sinner, who has held the top rank for over a year, opted not to elaborate on the reasons behind this unexpected decision.

The decision follows Sinner's loss in the second round of a grass-court tournament in Halle, Germany. Despite the staff shakeup, Sinner assured fans he remains in top physical and mental condition for Wimbledon, reflecting confidence ahead of his match against Luca Nardi. The changes come as Sinner still considers replacements for his team.

Previously, Sinner was involved in a doping case, testing positive for Clostebol in March 2024 but was later cleared due to accidental exposure. With Sinner eager to maintain his trajectory in the tennis world, the focus remains on his performance at the upcoming Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

