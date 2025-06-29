Bodoland CEM Cup: A Beacon of Unity and Sports in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the transformative impact of sports during the Bodoland CEM Cup in Assam. The football tournament celebrated community unity and optimism, featuring over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 participants, with significant female involvement, addressed in the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

The Prime Minister vividly described the morning sun lighting up Bodoland's plains as football enthusiasts converged on the field. Modi remarked on Bodoland's emerging identity, reflecting youth energy and confidence showcased prominently through sports.

Modi highlighted the Cup's significance as more than just a tournament, noting its role in promoting unity and hope in Bodoland. With celebrated players from the region making their national mark, the CEM Cup illustrates Bodoland's growing impact on India's sports scene, as noted on the tournament's official website.