Bodoland CEM Cup: A Beacon of Unity and Sports in Assam

PM Narendra Modi highlighted sports' unifying power at the Bodoland CEM Cup in Assam, which celebrates community and youthful talent. Over 3,700 teams with nearly 70,000 participants, including many girls, participate. The event is crucial for promoting unity, self-reliance, and nurturing athletic talent in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the transformative impact of sports during the Bodoland CEM Cup in Assam. The football tournament celebrated community unity and optimism, featuring over 3,700 teams and nearly 70,000 participants, with significant female involvement, addressed in the 123rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

The Prime Minister vividly described the morning sun lighting up Bodoland's plains as football enthusiasts converged on the field. Modi remarked on Bodoland's emerging identity, reflecting youth energy and confidence showcased prominently through sports.

Modi highlighted the Cup's significance as more than just a tournament, noting its role in promoting unity and hope in Bodoland. With celebrated players from the region making their national mark, the CEM Cup illustrates Bodoland's growing impact on India's sports scene, as noted on the tournament's official website.

