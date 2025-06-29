Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Triumphs, Transfers, and Tributes

This roundup highlights key sports developments: Kevin Bahl's contract with the Flames, Mexico's win in the Gold Cup, Miami's MLB streak, and Zach Eflin's removal due to injury. Other stories include Dave Parker's passing, Jordan Spence's Senators trade, and Lonzo Ball's Cavaliers acquisition, along with Red Sox roster updates.

Sports Headlines: Triumphs, Transfers, and Tributes
Calgary Flames' defenseman Kevin Bahl has signed a six-year contract worth $32.1 million, ensuring he remains with the team instead of entering free agency. At 25, Bahl secures his future with the Flames amidst a promising career trajectory.

Mexico triumphed over Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals. Goals from Alexis Vega and an own goal by Abdullah Madu propelled Mexico to face Honduras in the upcoming semi-finals after the latter managed an earlier victory over Panama through penalties.

In Major League Baseball, Miami Marlins continued their exceptional form with a 10th-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, marking their sixth consecutive win. Agustin Ramirez played a pivotal role in the comeback, along with Otto Lopez who maintained his impressive batting streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

