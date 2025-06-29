Sports Headlines: Triumphs, Transfers, and Tributes

Calgary Flames' defenseman Kevin Bahl has signed a six-year contract worth $32.1 million, ensuring he remains with the team instead of entering free agency. At 25, Bahl secures his future with the Flames amidst a promising career trajectory.

Mexico triumphed over Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals. Goals from Alexis Vega and an own goal by Abdullah Madu propelled Mexico to face Honduras in the upcoming semi-finals after the latter managed an earlier victory over Panama through penalties.

In Major League Baseball, Miami Marlins continued their exceptional form with a 10th-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, marking their sixth consecutive win. Agustin Ramirez played a pivotal role in the comeback, along with Otto Lopez who maintained his impressive batting streak.

