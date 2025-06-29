Babita Phogat Voices Discontent Over Wrestling's Commonwealth Exit

Former wrestling champion Babita Phogat expressed her frustration over the decision to exclude wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games during her participation in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event in New Delhi.

In a conversation with ANI, Phogat, a three-time Commonwealth Games medalist, emphasized the obstacles this change presents, especially for women wrestlers. She lamented the lost opportunity for India to secure more medals in wrestling, a sport where the country has historically excelled. Phogat stated, "If there was wrestling, our country would have won more medals," reflecting on the impact of the sport's removal on India's medal hopes. Sports like cricket, field hockey, and wrestling have been omitted from the 2026 Games in Glasgow, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

With the return of the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow after 12 years, the absence of these sports dims India's prospects significantly. The CWG 2026 will showcase only 10 sports across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, marking a stark reduction from the 20 sports featured in the 2022 Birmingham edition. Glasgow's games will include athletics, swimming, 3x3 basketball, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, boxing, and judo. The first five sports will also be part of the integrated para programme, hosted at venues like Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, and the Emirates Arena, featuring the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)